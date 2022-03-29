’Sleeping giant’ AmaZulu should be competing with Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns

Durban - Brandon Truter was roped in as an emergency interim replacement for the sacked Benni McCarthy at Amazulu following a string of indifferent results and numerous media outbursts. The former Swallows FC mentor returns to KwaZulu-Natal after previously being on the books of GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay and the now defunct Real Kings FC.

Truter has been inactive since his dismissal at Swallows in November, but believes AmaZulu as an entity have the potential to compete with the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. "I've closely monitored the club when they were in the dark, let's put it that way, but also I am happy with all they've achieved last season," Truter said.

"I identified them as sleeping giants and now they have proven to South Africa that they can compete with the best," he said. "The brand is massive and I think we should be up there competing with the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and the two Soweto teams."

"I am happy to be here and grateful for the opportunity given to me by the president and the board to coach AmaZulu." The Cape Town-born coach also revealed his excitement of being back in the KwaZulu-Natal.

"I have always loved the place, having worked here previously. So I am very familiar with the area and am absolutely loving being back," he said. "They're a bunch of friendly people within a welcoming environment and being part of the AmaZulu brand is a dream come true."

