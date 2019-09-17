Clinton Larsen coach of Chippa United during the 2019 Nedbank Cup Quarter Final match between Bidvest Wits and Chippa United on the 30 March 2019 at Bidvest Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – On Monday it was Chippa United's Clinton Larsen and AmaZulu's Cavin Johnson who got the sack. On Tuesday, Black Leopards head coach Lionel Soccoia became the third Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaching casualty – less than two months into the new season.

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic also recently quit the club to join Egyptian side Zamalek, meaning that of the 16 coaches who began the 2019/ 20 campaign, a quarter have already vacated their positions.

The France-born Soccoia arrived at Leopards in July, taking over from Englishman Dylan Kerr.

The Limpopo club backed up the new man by signing some experienced campaigners, the likes of Thabo Matlaba, Thuso Phala and Mogakolodi Ngele included.

In his five games in charge, Leopards picked up four points, and currently occupy 12th position. Perhaps concerned about last season, when they narrowly avoided relegation, the Thohoyandou-based team's management decided a shake-up was needed.

"Black Leopards FC would like to confirm that the team parted ways with coach Lionel Soccoia, assistant coach Patrick Mabedi and team manager Professor Ngubane," read a statement from the club.

"The parties agreed to separate amicably for the sake of the team and supporters.

"Morgan Shivambu and Samuel Banda will be caretakers in the meantime while the board deliberates a way forward.”

Soccoia, holder of a UEFA A Licence, had previously worked at Tanzanian side African Lyon, and also had spells with Cameroon giants Coton Sport and Gabonese big hitters CF Mounana.

Shivambu, a former Leopards midfielder, will along with Banda lead Lidoda Duvha into battle against Stellenbosch FC at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

African News Agency (ANA)