Sono urges Mokwena to stay at Pirates and learn under Zinnbauer









FILE - Former Orlando Pirates interim head coach Rhulani Mokwena. Photo: Howard Cleland/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Orlando Pirates legend and Jomo Cosmos owner and coach Jomo Cosmos has urged his nephew Rhulani Mokwena to stay at the Soweto-giants and learn under coach Josef Zinnbauer. Mokwena struggled earlier this season when he was thrust into the role of head coach on an interim basis following the sudden departure of Serbian Milutin Sredojevic. Mokwena has not been seen on the Pirates bench since Zinnbauer’s appointment in December, and the club have stated he has taken leave, while other reports claim he is attending training courses in Europe. In an interview with Robert Marawa on Marawa TV, Sono said the best thing his nephew could do was to stay under the wing of Zinnbauer. “I think his next project is to stay next to the German and learn,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach.

Commenting on Mokwena’s sudden promotion as head coach having served as Sredojevic’ assistant, Sono said: “I think, in my opinion, it was too early. I wished him the best of luck, but I thought it was too early.

“Pirates is too big. He needs to be groomed properly. Because, you know, at that age you end up having a problem because you want to prove so much.

“You also want to prove that I am the boss, and my word is final. You know, when you are young you also want to do that," said Sono.

“When a player does something like this, you think he doesn’t want to respect you because you are nearly his age.

“You know, you become so aggressive. You drop right players for sneezing. And you say, no, out of the team.

“So I thought, he’s got potential. Big, big potential. But I thought he was thrown in the deep end too early," he added.

Pirates' form has improved significantly since Zinnbauer took over and they now find themselves second in the Absa Premiershhip, however they trail Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs by nine points and have played a game more.

