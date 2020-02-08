CAPE TOWN – Orlando Pirates legend and Jomo Cosmos owner and coach Jomo Cosmos has urged his nephew Rhulani Mokwena to stay at the Soweto-giants and learn under coach Josef Zinnbauer.
Mokwena struggled earlier this season when he was thrust into the role of head coach on an interim basis following the sudden departure of Serbian Milutin Sredojevic.
Mokwena has not been seen on the Pirates bench since Zinnbauer’s appointment in December, and the club have stated he has taken leave, while other reports claim he is attending training courses in Europe.
In an interview with Robert Marawa on Marawa TV, Sono said the best thing his nephew could do was to stay under the wing of Zinnbauer.
“I think his next project is to stay next to the German and learn,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach.