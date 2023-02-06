South Africa has lost a giant in John Moeti, says Arthur Zwane

Johannesburg — Arthur Zwane feels that footballing legends should do their bit to remain relevant in the game for them to be honoured while they are still alive. On Monday morning, the South African football fraternity woke up to the sad news of the passing of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti.

“It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we inform you of the passing of John “Dungi” Moeti,” Moeti's family said in a statement. Moeti was part of the team that won the 1995 Caf Champions League with Pirates, and Bafana that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations. The 55-year-old, though, wasn’t in the spotlight a lot after retiring – resulting in some people feeling that he wasn’t honoured enough by his former clubs.

Zwane, who is the coach of Kaizer Chiefs after venturing into coaching after hanging up his boots, feels legends choose different paths after retiring. “It’s what you do in order to remain relevant in the game. Some of us after our playing days, we wanted to continue adding value,” Zwane said. “But some of us wanted to stay away from the game completely. So, I know that most of the teams try to bring back the legends to come and help.

“So it boils down to one thing: what is it that we want to do as legends. I would think that teams don’t want to help, they play their part as well. "But the clubs are also not going to do it for each and everyone of us. So it’s about passion and contribution. And then the teams will take it from there.” Zwane played with Moeti at Pirates during the 1990s, and feels the SA football fraternity has lost a giant and family man.

“It’s sad to lose someone like John. I played with him at Pirates and he was my senior. He was a humble, dedicated and disciplined person,” he said. “I think the nation has lost a giant. Condolences to his family and his wife. I knew his wife as we used to see her when we were still playing together. “I got to know her better then, but we weren't close. It's sad to lose someone like him. It’s those things where you don’t know what’ll happen tomorrow.”