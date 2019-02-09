Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs supporters will be out in full force at FNB Stadium today. Photo: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency/ANA

The sold-out signs are already up for general seating, with only VIP packages still available. So, Soweto Derby fans, how are you going to get to the FNB Stadium to witness a thrilling clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates? Well, organisers have indicated that the gates will open at 11.30am for the 3.30pm kickoff, so the rallying call is to get there early to ensure that the match starts on time.

Stadium Management, Kaizer Chiefs, stakeholders and partners have revealed the following information for those attending the game…

* Importantly, parking in the designated areas within the stadium precinct is FREE. Do not take advice from the illegal car guards.

* The supporters are encouraged to observe the letter of Arrive Alive! Do not drink and drive and avoid J-walking.

* Do not advance toward the stadium precinct without a valid match ticket.

* Various transport options have been organised and they include Rea Vaya, Top 6 Taxis and Uber rides. Rea Vaya will be operating on match-day and will be available from the following stations:

- Rea Vaya is available at R30 (single trip) and R40 for a return ticket from Ellis Park, Library Gardens, Thokoza Park and CI Dobsonville.

- Rea Vaya to the FNB Stadium will have the first bus at 12:00, departing from there on at a 5 to 15 minutes frequency. From the stadium back, the first bus will depart at 17:00, and will depart thereafter at a three (3) minutes frequency with the last bus at 19:00.

* Taxi pick-up and return destinations:

- Noord street: MTN Taxi Rank and the Bridge Taxi Rank

- CBD: Bree Street Taxi Rank, Commissioner and Von Weilligh Street Taxi Rank, Baragwanath: Moroka Police Station and Maponya Mall Shopping Centre, Eldos: Kilptown Post Office Taxi Rank, Dobsonville Police Station, Meadowlands Police Station, Phefeni Taxi Rank, Cross Road Taxi Rank, Dube Station Taxi Rank

Who will have bragging rights between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates today? Photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency/ANA

* Top 6 Taxi fare will differ, depending on distance travelled with pick-up and drop-off points, and will be in Parking 4 of the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

* There will be dedicated Uber and Taxify drop-off and stacking area at Bus Parking Turnstile 7 and 8 of Joburg Expo Centre.

* There will be no PRASA Trains.

Kaizer Chiefs have lost the last three Soweto Derby games to Orlando Pirates. Will things change today? Photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency/ANA

* In terms of traffic control, there will be inner perimeter accreditation checks and road closures. These will include the following road control points:

- Nasrec Road and Roadshow Road, Randshow Road and Commerce Street, Golden Highway and Stadium Avenue, Nasrec Road and Recreation Road, Nasrec Road and Stadium Avenue, Booysens Reserve and Nasrec Road, Booysens Reserve and League Avenue, Nasrec Road and Shaft 17, League Avenue Circle & Soccer City Avenue (Full Closure), N17 & Nasrec Circle, SAFA House Entrance, Soccer City Avenue & N17, Nasrec & Shackleton (Ormonde View Gate), Nasrec Road & N17 Traffic Circle, Landbou Road & Ring Road, Landbou Road & Transport Hub, Nasrec & Rifle Range Road, Nasrec & M1 South Off-Ramp, Golden Highway & Ring Road 1, Golden Highway & Ring Road 1, N17 & N1 North On-Ramp, Stadium Avenue & Traffic Circle, League Avenue & Soweto Highway On-ramp 7 Off-Ramp.

