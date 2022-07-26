Soweto giants Orlando Pirates celebrate 85th anniversary with new jersey

Cape Town — Orlando Pirates, one of the most storied football clubs on the African continent, are celebrating their 85th anniversary, and the club's newly designed official home and away jerseys will pay homage to the Soweto giants. The club, which is based in Orlando East, Soweto, was founded in 1937 when the team was first named Orlando Boys FC and nicknamed 'amapirate'.

⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/Eq4cr3nsFX — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) July 21, 2022 The home jersey is a work of art. It has moved away from the traditional black jersey to a charcoal colour and features silver accents and logos, alongside red trim on the collar and cuffs.

The away jersey is grey & white with accents of grey patterns, a black collar, and red piping. Both jerseys bear the historic skull and crossbones logo, which according to the club history records, symbolises the club’s roots. The away kit is also a throwback to the tradition of the legendary club as they went with a sublime white shirt. “Our designers ensured that players remain feeling cool on the field of play with a new innovation that optimises sweat distribution and maximises airflow,” said Bob Maphosa, Football Sports Marketing and PR Manager at adidas SA. The new jersey is made with 100% recycled materials and features the latest in adidas’ temperature regulation innovation. It is designed to keep players feeling cool, dry, and confident during play by optimising sweat distribution and maximising airflow.

“This season signifies a major milestone in the club’s long and proud history, with this being our 85th anniversary year. We launched the 2022 / 2023 Season jersey with our long-standing technical sponsor adidas,” said Thandi Merafe, Media and PR Manager at Orlando Pirates. This year jerseys will be more inclusive for our fans because apart from men's sizes, jerseys for women and children will be on sale. Pirates will wear the new jersey for the first time on the opening weekend of the DStv Premiership on August 6, when the club hosts Moroka Swallows in the season's first 'Soweto Derby' at the Orlando Stadium.

Meanwhile, Pirates have sent condolences to the Mattera family after the recent passing of activist and poet Don Mattera. He was a big admirer of the club and wrote a poem in honour of Pirates for their 65th Anniversary in 2002. The poem goes: “Listen and listen deep and well, sons and daughters of our beloved country. You, the lovers, admirers and fans of the world's most beautiful game. “Listen, and you will hear a name in the wind, echoing across the townships, across the cold concrete eyes.

“Yes, the voice of ancients, untamed, calling out the only name among all other names. “Behold, Orlando Pirates, the almighty Buccaneers, the very epitome and the essence of the resilience of the human spirit. “Undaunted, unconquerable, unafraid, replenishing, rebuilding.”