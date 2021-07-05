Soweto giants Orlando Pirates unveil four new signings ahead of new season

DURBAN – Orlando Pirates made a strong statement of intent by unveiling four new signings on Monday. The new arrivals at the club are Goodman Mosele, Monnapule Saleng and former Maritzburg United duo Kwanda Mngonyama and Bandile Shandu.

The 23-year-old Saleng joins the Sea Robbers after having topped the scoring charts in the GladAfrica Championship with Free State Stars last season as he found the back of the net 13 times. The left-winger will be expected to add firepower to the club’s attack going into the new season. Pirates inconsistency in attack was one of their biggest weaknesses last season as they finished the league in third place, failing to really challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the title. ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates sign Maritzburg United record holder – report

Shandu and Mngonyama arrived on free-transfers after their contracts with Maritzburg United ended. Former South Africa U-20 international Shandu joins the Soweto giants with a wealth of experience under his belt after having made more than 100 appearances for Maritzburg. ☠ Welcome ǀ New Signings

⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/9t2ey4yLVO — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) July 5, 2021 He will now be looking to take his career to the next level as he approaches the peak of his career. Durban born Mngonyama also has a wealth of experience under his belt after having also previously played for Mamelodi Sundowns, the now defunct Bidvest Wits, and Cape Town City. A Bafana Bafana international, he also was part of the South African U-23 side that competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.

The 1.90m tall Mngonyama will be expected to reinforce a Pirates defence that was made to look like amateurs in their 4-0 CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final second leg mauling at the hands of Raja Casablanca. While Mngonyama did struggle for consistency last season, particularly in the first half as the Team of Choice leaked goals, the Pirates technical team will be feeling that they will be able to get the most out of him. Thank you and all the best for the future, Bands! 🙏🏻💙#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/pdjKTZCc8t — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) July 3, 2021 The 21-year-old Mosele joins Pirates on a four-year deal from Baroka FC. The Khuma born player will also be part of the South African U-23 side that will compete in the upcoming Olympic games in Tokyo.

Mosele was a first-team regular for Baroka last season and arguably his former club’s best player as they ended the top-flight in tenth position. The midfielder is one of the brightest up and coming talents in South African football and one whom fans can expect big things from in the upcoming season. @eshlinv