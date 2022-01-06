'Speedy Gonzales' Zola Majavu promises to plough through piles of PSL cases

Cape Town — Unlike some of the legal wrangles that have landed on his desk, it is an open and shut case that newly appointed Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu will resolve matters in a short space of time. During his previous tenure as PSL prosecutor, Majavu enjoyed the reputation of dealing with matters promptly. It was shocking to hear Majavu say (in a television interview) when he took office in December there were as many as 21 cases that needed attention.

He feels the backlog will be cleared by the start of February, with the help he will recruit. He said that he already dealt with 11 admission of guilt cases in December and feels there other matters that can easily be dealt with over the next few days. On Wednesday, he contacted several parties who have been charged by the PSL. Some of the cases will require some spadework on his part. One such case is the Kaizer Chiefs saga which could plunge the PSL into a crisis. Majavu said he is still gathering information on the matter. After he has completed that task, he will make a judgement and inform the PSL executive committee.

"Once I have all the relevant information a call will be made (on the Chiefs matter)," said Majavu. "I have read in the media that there is a possible appeal against the decision of the executive committee (to decline a request to postpone matches). "If that was the case, it is not something that will land on my desk. I also don't understand the dynamics of the appeal and a lot of those things because I have not had sight of those documents. "Once I have receipt of all the information that I have requested, I will make my own determination, and I will announce it, having informed the affected parties."

If what Majavu has promised becomes a reality, it will be like a breath of fresh air flowing through the PSL. There is every reason to be optimistic. He said the media could hold him accountable if the backlog is not cleared by February. In his view, there were at least two cases that had the potential to affect the smooth running of the Premiership. He promised those matters will be addressed with a great sense of urgency. Last year it was refreshing to hear Majavu's viewpoint on the protracted Royal AM saga. Apart from showing a remarkable understanding of the matter, he went on record to say it should have been nipped in the bud, straight after the protest in January 2021. As it turned out, the matter was dragged through the courts for many months and is presently in the lap of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Majavu has given an idea of the ideal time period for cases to be solved. Once the PSL has drawn up a charge sheet, and the affected parties have been served, cases should be resolved in four days. Since the executive committee is made up of club chairmen, Majavu has explained that any decision to prosecute lies exclusively within his domain. He will act independently of the executive committee. @Herman_Gibbs