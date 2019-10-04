Who will walk away with the MTN8 spoils this weekend? Photo: :Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The Premier Soccer League, together with sponsors MTN, have put a R25 000 reward for each goal scored at the MTN8 final at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Highlands Park will play SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium (start at 6pm).

This means that a player will get R25 000 for each goal he scores during the match. This excludes penalties and own-goals.

In addition, MTN has also made a once-off prize money increase for the man of the match from R8 000 to R25 000.

Gates open at 3pm and a music concert will start at 3.30pm.