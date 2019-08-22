Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa addresses the meeting to discuss the broadcasting of PSL matches on the SABC on Thursday evening. Photo: @ArtsCultureSA/Twitter

CAPE TOWN – While they didn’t confirm it outright, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa and his Communications counterpart Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams appear to have found a resolution in the saga that saw the SABC not broadcasting any PSL matches on their platforms. In a statement entitled ‘Minister Nathi Mthethwa announces breakthrough in Premier Soccer League broadcast rights impasse’ on Thursday night, the two ministers stated that a “full statement, which will entail details of the agreement, be communicated before close of business on Friday”.

Mthethwa and Ndabeni-Abrahams met with a number of bigwigs from the PSL, SABC and Multichoice on Thursday evening.

Present were PSL chairman Irvin Khoza and Peter Mencer; SABC board chairman Bongumusa Makhathini, chief executive Madoda Mxakwe and chief operations officer Craig van Rooyen; and Multichoice group board chairman Imtiaz Patel and chief executive Calvo Mawela.

While not confirming that Premiership matches will return to the SABC television and radio platforms, Mthethwa said that there will be finality on Friday.

“The announcement that will be made will detail the terms of the agreement, subject to governance processes,” he said.

“Both Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams and I would like to thank all parties for showing commitment in finding a solution despite the complexity of this matter.

Minister @NathiMthethwaSA 's Stakeholder engagement with the @OfficialPSL @MultiChoice @SABC is underway. This meeting is a culmination of engagements by Min Mthethwa & Communications Minister @Stellarated to find solution for #PSLBlackout on SABC platforms. @SPORTandREC_RSA pic.twitter.com/bAfmVppAPo — Department of Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) August 22, 2019

“In future, we will ensure a closer working relationship between parties, to aid us in proactively seeking solutions before they become grave in nature.

“We also are grateful to South Africans for their patience and trust in our ability to represent their interest in this matter.”

There are five Premiership matches this weekend. On Saturday, Black Leopards host Highlands Park (3pm), Golden Arrows are at home to Chippa United (3pm) and Kaizer Chiefs take on SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium (6pm).

On Sunday, Baroka FC face Bloemfontein Celtic in Polokwane (3pm), while Stellenbosch FC square off with Maritzburg United at Athlone Stadium (3pm).





