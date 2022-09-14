Spotlight on 'co-coaching' pedigree as Dan Malesela lines up Royal AM exit

Durban — According to reports, Royal AM's Dan 'Dance' Malesela is set to depart his post as one of the club's three co-coaches and is rumoured to be heading back to Marumo Gallants. The 57-year-old mentor's decision to leave Thwihli Thwahla sent shockwaves throughout the football fraternity, poking further holes into the pedigree and success of technical team's currently employing the 'co-coaching' structure.

In the 10 months Malesela spent at the Bahlabane Ba Ntwa last season, he spearheaded their charge up the table and eventually finished in 10th on the DStv Premiership log and claimed the runners-up medal in the Nedbank Cup, losing to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Malesela was thereafter shockingly released at the end of, what many deemed, a successful campaign, even admitting his surprise as he found out through his neighbour that he wasn't a part of the club anymore. However, it appears the predicament he signed on for afterwards at Royal AM wasn't to his liking as he has opted to return to the Limpopo-based side, who currently occupy a place in the relegation zone. It was two months ago when former Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids reflected on his time at the Buccaneers following his release at the end of the last campaign.

Davids served as assistant to Rulani Mokwena, Milutin Sredojevic and Josef Zinnbauer prior to being appointed alongside Mandla Ncikazi as co-coach in the 2021/22 campaign, a season they finished in sixth place and were runners-up in the CAF Confederations Cup. The 41-year-old blatantly expressed that while it might be working for the all-conquering Sundowns, the difficulties in working in such an environment make it nearly impossible for a club employing the idea of co-coaches to succeed. The trio of Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela have guided the Brazilians to two league titles, two Nedbank Cup triumphs and an MTN8 crown, a healthy working relationship that has reaped rewards and continued Sundowns’ dominance of domestic football.

However, the compromising of individual ideas and problem solving solutions make it difficult to sustain a co-coaching set up, an ideology that might be closely linked to Malesela's decision to return to a head coaching role. 'Dance', as he affectionately known, is the proprietor of a specific brand of football as seen in his Chippa United and TS Galaxy days, therefore it comes with some understanding that he might fancy an alternative opportunity to head up his own technical team. Malesela, alongside coaches Abram Nteo and Khabo Zondo haven't made the worst of starts to the 2022/23 campaign. Although they suffered a first round elimination from the MTN8, they do hold fourth place in the DStv Premiership log, just three points off log-leading Sundowns.

