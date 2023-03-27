Spotlight on continental qualification and relegation fight as DStv Premiership returns

Durban — With the international break about to end, the spotlight will be set on the anxiety levels of club football with the return of DStv Premiership to action this upcoming weekend. Mamelodi Sundowns are one victory away from a record-extending sixth domestic league title in a row and will be expected to complete their job when they next take to the field against Cape Town City next Tuesday.

In the meantime, battles for CAF Competitions qualification and potential relations will be the main points of contention with various teams still eligible for both possibilities. Orlando Pirates will kick off proceedings and hope to climb to as high as second (at least for the time being) when they travel to a troubled Richards Bay FC on Saturday at 3pm. After winning five of their last six games the international break came at an inopportune time for the Buccaneers as they closed the gap on SuperSport United in second and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

The Natal Rich Boyz, on the other hand, appear to be unravelling following an excellent first round in their debut season in the top flight. Richards Bay have lost five league matches in a row (six in all competitions) and have struggled to maintain the disciplined balance that propelled them as high as a second spot for a huge chunk of the season. They have also conceded 13 goals in that same period while scoring just three of their own, the kind of form Pirates will look to take advantage of.

Other candidates for the CAF spots - Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport - will both play at 5.30pm against Stellenbosch and Chippa United, respectively, on Saturday. Having had the majority of his squad with him during the break, Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane will hope his side’s rhythm and freshness will come to the fore against an in-form Stellies side, led by Iqraam Rayners. While for Matsatsantsa, they face a tough away test at a Chippa outfit just four points off the drop.

The Chilli Boys are one of four clubs with the most realistic chances of suffering the chop with Swallows, Maritzburg United and Marumo Gallants not too far behind them. The Dube Birds will have an opportunity to drag an inconsistent AmaZulu outfit into the relegation conversation if they are to come away with victory at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 8pm on Saturday. @ScribeSmiso