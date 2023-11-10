Springboks speedsters Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse gather for Soweto Derby

Rugby World Cup heroes Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse will be among the guests of honour at the FNB Stadium for Saturday's Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, the country’s biggest sporting showpiece, The two outstanding wingers Mapimpi and Arendse were part of the Springbok entourage that dropped in at FNB Stadium recently for the last leg of the Gauteng leg of the Springboks’ World Cup Trophy Tour.

The Springboks received a warm welcome in an address from Kaizer Motaung Jr, the Sporting Director of the DStv Premiership giants. He said the AmaKhosi could draw inspiration from the victorious Boks. "It is a great motivation when you see the nation winning. It has got to inspire you," said Motaung Jr, "Everyone can see the importance of coming together and having a purpose. You can see in those moments how sports with a purpose and a bigger dream can influence individuals. You cannot buy that."

Guard of honour Saturday’s festivities will be highlighted by a pre-match guard of honour for Kaizer Motaung in acknowledgement of his induction into the South African Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday. Motaung is the founder of Kaizer Chiefs and one of the pillars of SA football.

In April 2013, Motaung was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga, the highest award South Africa can bestow on citizens. The festivities at the stadium will be aired on the television broadcaster SuperSport, with coverage starting at 2pm. The seasoned Thomas Mlambo will anchor the studio presentation with guests, former Soweto Derby players Teko Modise, Jimmy Tau and Amanda Dlamini, the former Banyana Banyana midfielder. Pitchside at the stadium will be the dapper presenter Lwazi Ziqubu, who will be supported by top analysts Phumudzo Manenzhe and Stanton Fredericks. They will run the rule over the teams with particular emphasis on tactics and strategy.

As a bonus for viewers for this 178th Soweto Derby, SuperSport have landed the services of David Elleray, the technical director of the International Football Association Board, the independent guardians of the football rules of association football. He is a former UK referee who blew the 1994 FA Cup final. The Soweto Derby is considered one of the most fiercely contested matches in African football. Tickets will likely be sold out by the time hosts Chiefs and Orlando Pirates engage in the battle for bragging rights between two of the country’s soccer giants. Independent Media has reliably learnt that Fifa president Gianni Infantino will be flying to South Africa on Saturday morning. He will attend the inaugural African Football League's final second-leg clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroccan club Wydad AC at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.