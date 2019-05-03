Milutin Sredojevic , coach of Orlando Pirates won Coach of the Month and Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs won Goal of the Month. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Micho Sredojevic held court at the PSL offices in Parktown yesterday as he talked about Orlando Pirates' pursuit of the Absa Premiership. The Pirates coach has done a sterling job so far with his team this season as they are at the summit of the log standings, joint on 53 points with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, whom they lead on goal difference.

The Sea Robbers are two matches away from breaking their four-year-barren run, but they can’t afford to drop points in their last two matches of the season against Cape Town City, whom they’ll face at Athlone Stadium tomorrow (3pm), and Polokwane City, whom they’ll welcome to their fortress Orlando Stadium on the last day of the season, May 11.

“When you look at me, you need to look through me and see the hardworking technical team that has (assistant) coaches Rhulani (Mokwena) and Fadlu (Davids),” Sredojevic said after scooping the PSL Coach award for the month of April.

“I’m coming here as the ambassador of the work of our team. The season has been extremely competitive when you still have many teams fighting for the (league) trophy and escaping relegation with a few matches to go. It has been a roller coaster and Hollywood-like feel.”

Milutin Sredojevic , coach of Orlando Pirates won Coach of the Month. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Having coached in Africa for almost two decades, the Serbian born coach has amassed 16 trophies in that period. However, in that stint he’s failed to bag a trophy in South African football despite holding the hot seat at Pirates initially in 2006/07. Upon his return to the club last season, though, Sredojevic proved to be a breath of fresh air - successfully reconstructing a team that had endured their worst finish on the log (11th) and turned them into title contenders that finished as runners-up.

After two seasons back at the helm, Sredojevic’s troops are on pole and two victories away from possibly winning the league.

“It’s been a long road from last season, being the contenders and going to the CAF Champions League after six years. This season, we are still contenders and with 180 minutes to play,” Sredojevic explained.

“It’s not our style to threaten anyone (about winning the league) because we respect Cape Town City, Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Milutin Sredojevic , coach of Orlando Pirates at PSL Offices on Thursday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Meanwhile, Black Leopards’ Mwape Musonda bagged the PSL April’s Player of the Month award, while Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat’s goal against SuperSport United was publicly voted as March’s Goal of the Month.





The Star

Like us on Facebook