Stadiums remain closed for PSL matches with executive to discuss Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech

Durban - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released a statement addressing the football-loving public’s questions about whether soccer stadiums will finally open after president Cyril Ramaphosa announced relaxed State of Disaster regulations for sporting events While 2000 people have been allowed to attend sporting events at stadiums, the PSL are still playing their matches behind closed doors.

ALSO READ: President Ramaphosa says up to 50% allowed for sporting events, but will that change anything for the PSL? And it looks like the fans will have to wait longer to watch their favourite football team, even after Ramaphosa announced that stadiums can now be filled to 50% capacity, although attending fans must be fully vaccinated or must produced a PCR Covid-19 test, which is not older than 72 hour old. It appears as if the PSL are being cautious in their process of bringing in more fans into the stadiums.

ALSO READ: Fans have been allowed to attend sporting events since October, says Nathi Mthethwa "The Executive Committee of the League is meeting on Monday (28 March) to consider the extent to which the League Covid-19 Regulations can or should be adapted," the PSL said in a statement. "The existing protocols remain in place until varied by the Executive Committee."

"We will report further to you once the Executive Committee has considered the matter.“ The amendments have been welcomed by many stakeholders following numerous calls from players, coaches and supporters for the reintegration of fans into stadiums, the most vocal being Benni McCarthy. LISTEN: Why are stadiums still empty when people are smoking and having sex? asks Benni McCarthy

"Why 2000? The rest of the world had been in full swing for one year. We party, we go out, clubbing ... People are smoking and having full on sex but there are still no fans in the stadium,” said the Amazulu head Coach. Questions continue to mount as to why the PSL does not attend to this matter as one of urgency, opting to delay it until the 28th, four days before the next DStv Premiership match kicks off. @SmisoMsomi16