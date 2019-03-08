Bernard Parker: Being at Kaizer Chiefs for this long has been the highlight of my career. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Bernard Parker is confident that his wealth of experience and dedication towards Kaizer Chiefs have motivated his stay at Naturena. On Wednesday Parker added a year to his already eight-year stint at the club and the club has an option to make it a decade. In the first four years he won two Absa Premierships titles, the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8. Those trophies added to silverware from Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), FC Twente (Holland) and Panserraikos (Greece).

“I am very happy that the club has continued my stay here. Being at Kaizer Chiefs for this long has been the highlight of my career, and I’ve always donned the jersey and played with my heart on my sleeve,” said Parker.

Parker and his teammates can repay the faith by producing results. So far they have missed out on the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout. Their hopes are pinned on the Nedbank Cup, where they’ll face Cape Town City in the last eight.

In the league Chiefs are seventh with 32 points and trail leaders Orlando Pirates by eight, with eight games to go. Parker, the stand-in captain for the injured Itumeleng Khune, unlike teammate Ramahlwe Mphahlele who wrote off their chances of winning the league, is confident they can complete a double this season.

Bernard Parker celebrates a goal with teammate Leonardo Castro. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“Everybody else has got their own opinions, but I don’t believe it’s true what Rama said,” the 32-year-old Boksburg-born footballer argued. “Maybe, he woke up on the wrong side of the bed. But it’s for us to believe. Come on gents, we’ve got the quality! We’ve got the technical staff and facilities.

It’s just for us as players to give our all in the last matches.”

Their character of challenging for league honours will be tested tomorrow when they meet bottom side Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium. Chiefs and Maritzburg are high on confidence after wins against Highlands Park and AmaZulu respectively.





