Star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns' record this season makes them look like an ordinary side

Cape Town - After four rounds of Premiership matches the results of the star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns are starting to look like that of an ordinary team. The record shows two wins, one defeat and a draw after four games, They are in third place on the latest standings. They are three points off the pace of AmaZulu, who with 10 points, are the table-toppers. TS Galaxy with eight points are in second place.

Sekhukhune United, after being run into the ground all, afternoon, held Sundowns to a draw and it was the side's second hiccup this season after they suffered a shock defeat against TS Galaxy. Sundowns, with a 79% possession advantage forced their hosts Sekhukhune to settle for a defensive role all afternoon. Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels rank floor finishing is responsible for the club's disappointing start to the season. "We were very unfortunate not to get the results in a game (that we dominated) like this," said Mngqithi.

"The way we conceded was very disappointing, considering how many opportunities we fluffed in the first half because of anxiety and rushing in the final third. Getting into his stride! 🎯



"When there were so many holes and gaps inside the box, we failed to exploit them. We made a meal of the chances that we got but I think we played very well under the circumstances. "I think in the second half they (Sekhukhune) came with a very good mentality to press from the top and unfortunately from our restart we made a hash out of it and capitalised.

"Otherwise, they did not create a lot of chances because they were now sitting in and we did not break them down as much as one would have wanted." The PSL champions Sundowns will face a stern test on Wednesday when they host unbeaten Stellenbosch. Sekhukhune will be in action a day earlier on Tuesday at Dobsonville Stadium where they run out against hosts Swallows.

