CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC defeated Polokwane City 1-0 in an Absa Premiership match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The victory took Stellies to the eighth spot on the league standings, while Rise and Shine remained 15th on the log.
Stellies were the better side in the opening stages of the match - forcing Rise and Shine to concede three corner-kicks in the first 15 minutes.
Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova had to react quickly to snatch the ball before Wassem Isaacs could pounce onto Iqraam Rayners' cross.
Chigova was a busy man in the visitors' goalposts, dealing with crosses which were played into the box for towering striker Ryan Moon.