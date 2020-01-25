Stellenbosch add to Polokwane's woes









FILE - Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. Photo: Backpagepix CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC defeated Polokwane City 1-0 in an Absa Premiership match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The victory took Stellies to the eighth spot on the league standings, while Rise and Shine remained 15th on the log. Stellies were the better side in the opening stages of the match - forcing Rise and Shine to concede three corner-kicks in the first 15 minutes. Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova had to react quickly to snatch the ball before Wassem Isaacs could pounce onto Iqraam Rayners' cross. Chigova was a busy man in the visitors' goalposts, dealing with crosses which were played into the box for towering striker Ryan Moon.

Rayners, who scooped last season's National First Division (NFD) Golden Boot award, had a chance to score just before the half-hour mark, but he fired over the crossbar.

The hosts upped the tempo after the half-hour mark and their pressure finally paid off on the stroke of halftime when Ovidy Karuru scored from a loose ball.

Stellenbosch were deservedly leading 1-0 during the halftime break.

The hosts continued to dominate the match after the restart with Isaacs keen to register his name on the score sheet.

The bulky forward, who has netted seven goals in the league this season, had a chance to double Stellies' lead on the hour-mark, but he placed his effort over the crossbar.

Mobile striker Puleng Tlolane was introduced by Polokwane coach Clinton Larsen as the visitors looked to restore parity.

Stellenbosch keeper Lee Langeveldt became very busy in the closing stages of the match and he made to two great saves to deny Charlton Mashumba.

The experienced shot-stopper's crucial saves ensured that Stellenbosch secured a 1-0 victory over Polokwane on the day.

