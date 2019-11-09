Morgan Gould of Stellenbosch FC receives his second yellow card and is sent off during their Absa Premiership game against Highlands Park at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC and Highlands Park played out a goalless draw in their Premiership clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts were reduced to 10-men on the cusp of halftime as Morgan Gould received his marching orders following a second bookable offence, but Stellies were able to hold on as they remain in 13th place on the log standings - two points clear of the relegation zone.

Highlands remain rooted to fifth place as their winless run in the league extended to three matches.

Chances were few and far between in the Mother City with injury to Nyiko Mobbie in the early exchanges a huge blow to the hosts.

The Lions of the North finally conjured the first chance of the match in the 32nd minute, but Boy de Jong was up to the task. At the other end of the pitch, Waseem Isaacs squandered a chance for the hosts soon after as the game threatened to finally come to life.

Stellies were dealt a further defensive blow in first-half stoppage-time as Gould picked up his second caution of the clash.

This swung the game largely into the favour of the visitors, but much of the same would follow after the break with neither side able to create any real chances of substance.

In the end, neither were able to find the back of the net as both teams settled for a point apiece with Highlands squandering a big chance to move into the top three.

in Limpopo, Prince Nxumalo scored in the seventh minute as Baroka FC defeated city rivals Polokwane City 1-0.

African News Agency (ANA)