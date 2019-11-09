Morgan Gould of Stellenbosch FC receives his second yellow card and is sent off during their Absa Premiership game against Highlands Park at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC and Highlands Park played out a goalless draw in their Premiership clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The hosts were reduced to 10-men on the cusp of halftime as Morgan Gould received his marching orders following a second bookable offence, but Stellies were able to hold on as they remain in 13th place on the log standings - two points clear of the relegation zone.

Highlands remain rooted to fifth place as their winless run in the league extended to three matches.

Chances were few and far between in the Mother City with injury to Nyiko Mobbie in the early exchanges a huge blow to the hosts.

The Lions of the North finally conjured the first chance of the match in the 32nd minute, but Boy de Jong was up to the task. At the other end of the pitch, Waseem Isaacs squandered a chance for the hosts soon after as the game threatened to finally come to life.