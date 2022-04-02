Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune share points after Danie Craven stalemate

Durban — Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune United could not be separated as they played out to an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Babina Noko deservedly took an early lead with one of the goals of the season by Justin Shonga.

Story continues below Advertisment

The former Orlando Pirates man justified his intrusion in the starting line up with a beautiful goal, controlling a Rodrick Kabwe cross and firing a spectacular overhead kick just inside the box, leaving Sage Stephens with no chance. Juan Ortiz grabbed the equaliser midway through the second half, capitali some poor decision making by Sekhukhune goalkeeper Bongumusa Dlamini. The Venezuelan international pounced on an Jayden Adams cross that bounced perilously across the box, with Dlamini attempting to guide it out for a goal kick, Ortiz got his toe on the end of it and poked it into an empty net

Stellies and Sekhukhune kicked off the final run in of DStv premiership action down in the Cape with both sides hoping to finish strongly and secure a place in the top eight after both exceeded expectations this season. Mogamad De Goede completed the backline for Stellies as Zitha Macheke missed out through suspension and Marc Van Heerden made way for youngster Solomon Letsoenyo. Babina Noko coach McDonald Makhubedo had to make do without one of his most important players in Toaster Nsabata, who missed out through injury. While Shonga made just his fifth appearance this season.

Story continues below Advertisment

The home side controlled the majority of the ball in the opening half an hour but always looked vulnerable on the counter as Shonga, Siyabulela Shai and Chibuike Ohizo looked dangerous in the Sekhukhune frontline. Stellies coach, Steve Barker rang the changes at half time as he looked for a way back into the game with the introduction of Antonio Van Wyk and Judas Moseamedi for Ashley Du Preez and Junior Mendieta. The changes seemed to work wonders for the home side as they pushed Sekhukhune back into defending just outside their box with waves and waves of attacking momentum and duly found their equaliser in the 61st minute.

Story continues below Advertisment

The team from the Cape Winelands continued to plough away as they looked for the winner against one of the clubs in and around them on the log with the second Champions League spot still up for grabs. Sekhukhune will welcome Orlando Pirates to Ellis Park Stadium in their next encounter while Stellenbosch travel to Durban for a clash against Golden Arrows. @SmisoMsomi16

Story continues below Advertisment