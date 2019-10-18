Stellenbosch aren’t afraid of Buccaneers









Waseem Isaacs will be hoping his goal scoring form continues in the Telkom Knockout. Photo: Gerhard Steenkamp/BackpagePix Waseem Isaacs will look for his fifth goal in as many games for Stellenbosch FC when they take aim at Orlando Pirates in the opening round of the Telkom Knockout. The two PSL clubs, who have never met before, square off at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm kick-off). Isaacs marked his PSL debut with a goal against Bloemfontein Celtic and next time out scored a brace to secure a 2-2 draw with Black Leopards. He and fellow striker Iqraam Rayners both scored last time out against Polokwane City for Stellies’ first win of the season from their eighth attempt. Coach Steve Barker believes his two frontline players have made the step-up in class from last season’s National First Division where they ended up as the top two goal scorers with a combined 28 goals and will continue to cause problems for opposition defences. “Waseem and Iqraam and fellow marksman Ryan Moon will make you pay if you give them half a chance. Each man brings something different to the table and them scoring means their confidence levels are up and one can expect a lot more goals,” said Barker.

As for the task that awaits, Barker says his side does not fear the Buccaneers one bit.

“Yes, us playing them on their home ground will be a daunting challenge but we know that if we can score first then their fans will start to make their presence felt, meaning they’ll be on their players’ cases because they don’t expect to be on the losing end to a rookie PSL team. From their side it’s a must-win game, for us we’ll play with more freedom and enjoy the occasion.”

Stellies have kept three clean sheets in eight league games but have conceded six goals in their last four.

“Our last line, after doing well in the first few league games, has been a bit shaky that’s why we’ve spent the last couple of weeks working with the defenders on ways to keep their shape. I’m confident they’ll be able to cope with whatever Pirates throw their way. Our goalkeeper Boy de Jong has performed well and will be doing his bit to keep the boys in front of him on their toes,” said Barker.

