The two PSL clubs, who have never met before, square off at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm kick-off).
Isaacs marked his PSL debut with a goal against Bloemfontein Celtic and next time out scored a brace to secure a 2-2 draw with Black Leopards. He and fellow striker Iqraam Rayners both scored last time out against Polokwane City for Stellies’ first win of the season from their eighth attempt.
Coach Steve Barker believes his two frontline players have made the step-up in class from last season’s National First Division where they ended up as the top two goal scorers with a combined 28 goals and will continue to cause problems for opposition defences.
“Waseem and Iqraam and fellow marksman Ryan Moon will make you pay if you give them half a chance. Each man brings something different to the table and them scoring means their confidence levels are up and one can expect a lot more goals,” said Barker.