Stellenbosch denied as Gallants snatch a late equaliser to force a stalemate

Cape Town — Stellenbosch were unable to end a six-match winless streak after they held were held to a 1-all draw by Marumo Gallants in a DStv Premiership clash at the Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday evening. The stalemate meant that Gallants avoided a fourth consecutive Premiership defeat. Gallants are now in 15th position on the standings, and Stellenbosch will find themselves in 13th place.

Early pressure by Stellenbosch produced a corner in the 5th minute, but the visiting defence easily dealt with the set-piece. Eight minutes later, Gallants managed their first shot on target after good work by attacking midfielder Monde Mphambaniso. He set up the side's lone striker Sibusiso Sibeko whose left-footed drive was saved by Stellies keeper Sage Stephens. At the other end, Devon Titus the right wing in Stellies' three-man attack, managed a shot after he was sent clear by Mervin Boji, but Washington Arubi, the Gallants keeper, was in position to avert the danger.

As the first half wore on, Gallants managed to gain more possession and though they managed a few entries into the final third they did pose an obvious threat in the striking zone. In the opening 30 minutes, Gallants managed three shots on goal but only one was on target. Stellenbosch, with less possession during this time, managed four shots on goal, two of which were on target. The first half ended with Stellenbosch midfielder Fawaaz Basadien working his way into the opposition penalty box but he lost possession before he could land a parting shot.

The Stellenbosch midfield gave their side the edge by launching attacks along the flanks but they failed to find their front-runners when supplying crosses into the striking zone. Four minutes into the second half, the Stellenbosch midfield made a stelling contribution when they dispossessed Gallants. Once he was set free out wide on the field his cross was met by Argentine striker Júnior Mendieta, who hit the target with a fierce first-time shot. Just past the hour mark, Gallants came within a whisker of equalising but they were denied by the woodwork.

The final 20 minutes was a lively affair with Gallants launching a desperate bid to snatch the equaliser. Stellenbosch were looking for the insurance goal with several counters. Gallants had a strong penalty appeal turned down in the final 10 minutes and then they failed to exploit a close-in penalty a few minutes from the end. However, their persistence paid off and substitute Ranga Chivaviro snatched the equaliser two minutes from the end. Both teams will return to Premiership action on Saturday. Stellenbsoch will be back at the Danie Craven Stadium to host the high-riding Sekhukhune United who have enjoyed rare back-to-back wins.