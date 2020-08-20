Stellenbosch deserved winners over Citizens in Mother City derby

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch deservedly defeated arch-rivals Cape Town City 1-0 in the Absa Premiership derby at the AmaTuks Stadium in Pretoria on Thursday evening. City, playing their third league game in seven days were hopelessly off colour and their defence battled to contain the speedy Stellenbosch front runners. City will remain in seventh position on the league table while Stellenbosch edge closer to the Top 8 zone in 10th place on the latest standings. Both teams are, however, on 33 points. As derbies go, the early play was tense but this one was hardly a tight affair. City made early inroads deep into the Stellenbosch half without threatening the defence, although they managed two shots at goal. Fagrie Lakay of Cape Town City tackled by Nathan Sinkala of Stellenbosch FC during the match between Stellenbosch and Cape Town City at Tuks Stadium on 20 August 2020. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Stellenbosch bounced back with a spell of free-flowing football which could have done a fair bit damage but for City keeper Peter Leeuwenburgh who made a point-blank save from Ashley du Preez, the lone striker in his side's 4-5-1 playing pattern.

Two minutes later, Stellenbosch reeled in a long throw-in from near the corner flag, and instead of City clearing the danger midfielder Asavela Mbekile was left unmarked but he mistimed his parting shot with the goals at his mercy.

After 35 minutes play, City dominated possession without capitalising and in remaining first-half play Stellenbosch turned the game on its head - also without exploiting their good fortunes.

Stellenbosch midfielders Nathan Sinkala and Granwald Scott came desperately close to scoring just before the halftime break.

Nathan Sinkala of Stellenbosch FC is challenged by Shane Roberts of Cape Town City during the match between Stellenbosch and Cape Town City at Tuks Stadium on 20 August 2020. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

City staged a lightning counter break in the 43rd minute and reeled out long through ball to central striker Kermit Erasmus who sprinted away to score. However, the assistant referee waved him offside.

Play continued to sway to and fro in extra time as Stellenbosch came away empty-handed, despite three corners in the closing stages of the opening stanza.

Stellenbosch with their 6-1 corner count in the first half, were finally able to capitalise on the set-piece after a seventh corner, just five minutes into the second half. Mark van Heerden's corner was well cleared in the penalty area, but Stellenbosch's Leletu Skelem met the stray ball well out the penalty area with a rasping drive through a packed goalmouth into the City goals for the opening score (1-0).

City tried to undo the damage with a strong surge down their left flank but Stellenbosch, brimming with confidence coolly contained the threats and kept their defence lines intact during a 20-minute pressure spell. City forced three corners during this phase but were average in execution.

Fagrie Lakay of Cape Town City is challenged by Alan Robertson of Stellenbosch FC at Tuks Stadium on 20 August 2020. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Nine minutes from the end, City were awarded a free-kick, a stride out the Stellenbosch penalty area. The Stellenbosch defence blocked the effort but cleared poorly, and in the resultant goalmouth melee, City's Taariq Fielies struck the upright.

City enjoyed the major share of possession in the closing stages, but they lacked a sense of urgency as they went off in search of the equaliser. Stellenbosch keeper Lee Langeveldt was, however, called on to make two excellent saves.

@Herman_Gibbs

