Stellenbosch FC and Chippa United share the points after draw in the Winelands

Stellenbosch — Stellenbosch FC were left frustrated after recording a 1-1 draw against Chippa United in the DStv Premiership at the Danie Craven Stadium on Friday evening. The hosts looked lively during the early exchanges of the encounter and created a couple of goalscoring opportunities as the game commenced.

With 10 minutes on the clock, the likes of Mendieta and Makhanya recorded attempts on goal for Stellies much to the delight of the fans at the Danie Craven Stadium. In the 15th minute, Chippa carved out their first scoring chance of the encounter. In making a darting run into the Stellenbosch box, Ighodaro found himself one-on-one with Stephens, however his effort went narrowly wide to the goalkeeper’s right. As the water break approached, Stellenbosch dominated their opponents and saw most of the ball in the first 25 minutes of the match.

With around 30 minutes on the clock, neither side produced any noteworthy action, however it was the home team who were more progressive on the ball. After two minutes were added on following the first 45, the referee called time on proceedings as the two sides headed into the break deadlocked at 0-0. In a moment that changed the complexion of the game, the referee awarded Stellenbosch a penalty shortly after the halftime break following an infringement in the area. Stepping up to the plate, Mendieta made no mistake from the spot as he gave the Western Cape outfit the lead in the 48th minute.

The Chilli Boys levelled matters in the 61st minute after Matriose breached the Stellenbosch back-line with a pacey run into the penalty box. In facing Stephens, the attacker picked the right hand corner and found the back of the net with ease. With 10 minutes left on the clock, Stellenbosch continued to be the aggressors in search of a lead goal. Stellies were awarded another penalty in the 82nd minute after the referee spotted a handball infringement inside the area. Astonishingly, Zwabili saved Mendieta’s effort as the debutant kept his side in the encounter.

