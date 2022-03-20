Stellenbosch FC and Royal AM share the points after Danie Craven draw

Johannesburg — Royal AM's stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches after they were held to a 2-all draw by Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership encounter at the Danie Craven Stadium, in Stellenbosch, on a scorching Sunday afternoon. Despite the draw, Royal AM remained second in the league with 37 points, 14 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. But they’ll feel hard-done by the loss as they failed to hang on to the leads — both in the first and second half of the game.

Royal AM’s keeper Patrick Nyame saved a penalty in the first half to keep his team’s lead intact heading into the break. But he undid his work in stoppage time, conceding an indirect free-kick that he parried to the path of Judas Moseamedi. The substitute buried home the rebound for his second goal of the day. Before that though, Royal AM had just scored the lead from Tebogo Potsane from close-range after Athenkosi Mcaba’s deflected effort sailed to his path early on. The home side will also feel hard-done with the draw as they remained sixth in the league with 32 points, extending their winless run to five games this year. But they’ll hope that they can overturn their fortunes in the remaining six games.

The two teams had an impressive start to the league as they interchanged the second spot on table. But it’s been Royal AM that has been able to keep up with the momentum. They came into this match having won five games in the last six. But coach John Maduka wasn’t taking anything for granted coming into this encounter. He started with three strikers, Mxolisi Macuphu, Ndumiso Mabena and Victor Letsoalo. And that worked as they sent more numbers in the final third. However, it was hard work from the left flank that aided to their bright start. Thabo Matlaba, the veteran signing from Swallows FC during the break, was their dangerman as he could easily link up with the midfielders and the striking unit.

Matlaba's work produced the goods in the 14th minute as he managed to hold up play on the byline, drawing defenders to him, before picking out an unmarked Macuphu with a cutback who guided the ball past goalkeeper Saige Stephens. But the home side didn’t sit-back as they fought their way back into the game. Ashely Du Preez should have equalised for his side after being put through with Nyame, but the latter parried Ashley’s hard and low shot for a corner-kick instead. However, the home side had a chance to find the equaliser from the spot-kick after Stanley Digmba was fouled inside the box. Junior Mendieta stepped but he took a poor penalty that Nyame easily guessed as he parried the shot for a corner-kick.

The visitors went into the break ahead. But Stellies nearly gave the hosts an own goal after Zitha Kwinita, who received a red card, made a back-pass to Stephens who failed to trap the ball before he had to parry away the shot from the line. Stellies, though, made a change in the second half, replacing Mendieta with Judas Moseamedi. And it wasn’t long before the latter proved his worth. He buried home a close-range cut-back pass from fellow substitute Antonio Van Wyk. The visitors continued to send more passes forward. Such that they nearly found the equalised after Stephens missed the weighted pass before Matlaba couldn’t put his shot into an empty net as the ball was blocked by Sibongseni Mthethwa.

