Stellenbosch FC beat SuperSport United to set up MTN8 semi-final with Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC put paid to hopes of an all Gauteng MTN8 semi-finals that would have probably seen a Tshwane versus Soweto affair when they beat SuperSport United 1-0 in extra time at the Peter Mokba Stadium on Sunday night. Substitute Andre de Jong headed in the tie’s only goal following a fantastic corner kick by Fawaaz Basadien ten minutes into the first half of extra time following a goalless 90 minutes. While it was a good set piece, SuperSport would have been disappointed by their in ability to be tight on De Jong for the set piece.

The semi finals @StellenboschFC vs @orlandopirates @KaizerChiefs vs @Masandawana



Immediately after the match the Premier Soccer League conducted the semifinal draw which saw Stellies earning a first leg home tie after being pitted against the marauding Orlando Pirates who smashed Sekhukhune United 5-0 on Saturday. Steve Barker and his men would be confident having beaten the Buccaneers in the DSTV Premiership already though Pirates are sure to see this as a chance of getting even when the wound is still fresh. The same rang true for Kaizer Chiefs who drew Mamelodi Sundowns. Amakhosi beat Cape Town City 2-1 earlier in the day while the Brazilians were 1-0 victors over Moroka Swallows on Saturday. Now, Chiefs have the chance to avenge the 2-1 loss they support to the league title holders.

Meanwhile chances were few and far between in last night’s clash at a sparsely populated Peter Mokaba Stadium. Matsatsatsantsa a Pitori began the match knowing victory would seem them fashion a potential Soweto v Pretoria semifinal with their neighbours Sundowns already through together with Pirates and Chiefs. And having won their season opening match over Richards Bay at their new home venue, Gavin Hunt and his men took the field confident of success. They were the dominant side throughout the match as they enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and looked much more dangerous going forward.

But in a first half bereft of clear scoring opportunities, the best of the half chances ironically fell for the opposition when Kgaogelo Sekgota delivered a good cross from the right to complete an equally brilliant run. The ball fell for the unmarked Devin Titus who directed his header straight at SuperSport debutant goalkeeper Washington Arubi who made a routine, confidence boosting safe. The home side had their own half chance earlier, albeit not as good as Stellies’ one when Terence Dzvukamanja attempted a powerful header from the penalty box arc but succeeded only in landing the ball on top of Sage Stephens’ net. The game followed a similar pattern after the break with SuperSport seeing more of the ball without really making good use of it, particularly in the final third of the field. Again there were inroads into the opposition danger area by both sides but nothing to change the scoreline.

Ronald Pfumbidzai had a shot saved by Stephens on 53 minutes, before Ime Okon pulled off a good block to deflect Iqraam Rayiners’ shot away from the Matsatsantsa goal. The two coaches made some changes as they looked to avoid the match going into extra-time but none of those substitutions helped deliver the requisite goal although the visitors threatened in the final minute when they fashioned a three-on-three situation but failed to capitalise with Basadien shooting against the SuperSport side-netting. But the visitors made it count on the 100th minute when substitute De Jong slotted home what turned out to be the match’s only goal and most importantly a spot in the semifinal.