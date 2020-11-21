Stellenbosch FC brush aside Chippa United at Danie Craven Stadium

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

STELLENBOSCH – Stellenbosch FC secured a 2-0 victory over Chippa United in the DStv Premiership match at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The victory took Stellies to the sixth spot on the league standings, while the Chilli Boys slipped down to 11th place. Stellies were the better in the early stages of the match with their Argentine playmaker Junior Mendieta looking lively for the home side. The 27-year-old set-up Ashley Du Preez, who fired over the crossbar, before combing with Dean Van Rooyen, whose effort went wide of the target. The hosts continued to dominate the match, with Du Preez playing the ball across the face of goal, but his teammate Solly Khunyedi fluffed his lines.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 21st minute and it was Stellies who deservedly opened the scoring through Mendieta.

Marc Van Heerden played a delightful cross which was headed home by Mendieta to make it 1-0 to Stellenbosch.

Steve Barker's men continued to attack after taking the lead as Alan Robertson forced Chippa goalkeeper Veli Mothwa into a decent save in the 41st minute.

The score was 1-0 to Stellenbosch at the interval with Mendieta having netted his first-ever goal in South African football.

Coach Lehlohonolo Seema made a double substitution prior to the start of the second-half as he introduced Tsietsi Khooa and Tumiso Mogakwe.

The visitors pressed Stellies as they looked to restore parity and they had an opportunity to score through Peter Maloisane.

However, the attacking midfielder was brilliantly denied by Stellenbosch keeper Lee Langeveldt from close range in the 53rd minute.

Former South Africa under-23 international Langeveldt was the busier of the two keepers as he pulled off a great save to deny Bienvenu Eva Nga with 20 minutes left.

The Chilli Boys pushed forward in numbers in the closing stages of the match, but they were left vulnerable at the back and they were punished by Nathan Sinkala.

Phathutshedzo Nange set-up Sinkala, who beat Mothwa with a good finish to seal a 2-0 victory to Stellenbosch in the 86th minute.

Backpage TXT via PSL