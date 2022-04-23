Stellenbosch FC eye Kaizer Chiefs double to mark historic occasion

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs will kick off the post-Stuart Baxter era with a DStv Premiership fixture against the ever-improving Stellenbosch FC side at the Danie Craven Stadium today at 5pm. Chiefs have named caretaker coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Shepherd to be at the helm, and the duo have had that experience before. They were roped in last season when Gavin Hunt was fired, and they guided the side in the latter stages of the CAF Champions League with a fair degree of success until Baxter arrived just ahead of the final.

Chiefs media manager Vina Maphosa said the two worked splendidly together before. “As you all know, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Shepherd have been there before,” said Maphosa. “They have done it before in last season and they were able to take the team to finish the league as well as lead us to the Caf Cup final. ALSO READ: Time for Kaizer Chiefs to make a ‘10111’ call to Arthur Zwane

“Recently in December, when we had problems related to Covid-19, they were also able to carry the team to glory and some victories so we are looking forward to some changes that will allow the club to revive and get to prepare for the new season.” Even though Baxter has departed, the end of season target remains unchanged – to claim a second-place finish. They are fourth on the Premiership log with two games in hand, but 18 points adrift of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. There is also the small matter of having to play the two games which they failed to play in December because of the outbreak of Covid-19 at the club, and once that matter has been decided favourably it will end in a significant morale booster. In their first round meeting, Stellenbosch beat Chiefs and their coach Steve Barker aims to do more of the same.

“The whole club at Stellenbosch have been hard at work every day at training, preparing for Chiefs,” said Barker. “The players are at the forefront and the end of the day as a footballer you are an entertainer. “You work hard every day in training to be able to showcase your ability in front of the fans. I think everybody is excited about that prospect this coming weekend.

“In the National First Division when we got promoted, we played out of Idas Valley, and we had a lot of support from the community that was behind us, and I think it played a big part in the success and being promoted. “Once we were in the PSL, we moved our home ground to the Danie Craven and unfortunately it coincided with fans being unable to attend.

