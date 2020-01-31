It spells trouble for him, he’s warned his players of that, so it is no surprise to see them doing so well at the moment in the Premiership. The top-flight rookies are on a high after winning three matches in a row and climbing up to mid-table eighth on the log.
But now comes a tricky away fixture on Sunday against Black Leopards, who are tough to beat at home.
“The trip to them is a bit of a nightmare,” said Barker. “Then to face them in front of their partisan supporters who fill the Thohoyandou Stadium to the brim. Taking this into account, it will be a tough assignment but one we’ve prepared well for. We flew up to Polokwane today and had a practise to acclimatise, stayed over for the night and set off tomorrow (Friday) for the final part of the journey to Thohoyandou.
“The boys know what’s at stake; it’s a six-point game, we know what we’re aiming for. But like I said, no easy task facing a side desperate for wins after losing four of their last five.”