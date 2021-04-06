Stellenbosch FC have the key to unlock Kaizer Chiefs’ defence

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has praised Kaizer Chiefs for their newfound stability at the back, but believes his team can find “attacking solutions” to unlock their defence in the crucial DStv Premiership clash today. Chiefs started the season under new mentor Gavin Hunt leaking goals almost at will, however, with the spine much sturdier now, he is more comfortable after defeating Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby and Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League in recent weeks. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs can beat any team ’with right mentality, attitude’ Stellenbosch, meanwhile, are also enjoying a fruitful period after picking up seven points from their last four league matches. “Chiefs away from home is never an easy match. But we feel that as a team that we growing with confidence and we are a team capable of beating any team on any given day as long as we play to our full potential,” Barker said.

“It will be tough, they have match-winners but we are going into the game knowing that we come off four solid fixtures for the club and can put in a big performance to claim maximum points. So for us to get a positive result we need to find attacking solutions to score against them.”

‼️.MATCH. DAY.‼️



🏆 #DStvPrem

🆚 @KaizerChiefs

📆 Today, 06 April

🏟 FNB Stadium

🕔17H00

📺 SuperSport PSL

⛔ No spectators allowed at the venue ⚠️



Live updates on our socials 📳 📶#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 pic.twitter.com/tOX8LVjxrZ — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 6, 2021

Barker expects Chiefs to launch an aerial assault using giant forward Samir Nurkovic.

“In attack they have good individual players who can win games for them, aerially they are strong and get a lot of balls into the box and at set-pieces they also pose a big threat.

“It is something we've prepared for. We had a good international break. It allowed us to work on a few things that we wanted to improve. Our preparation has gone well.”

@ZaahierAdams