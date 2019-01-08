“We must remain humble. Anything can still happen. These things can change. We have to stay consistent,” says Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Steve Barker won’t let complacency creep in as Stellenbosch FC continue to march towards promotion in the National First Division (NFD). Stellenbosch are at the summit of the NFD table with 34 points after 16 games, leading Mbombela FC by six points.

Stellenbosch swept past Royal Eagles 2-0 this past weekend to cement their place on top of the table.

Eagles went in to the game sitting second on the log, but dropped to third following a thumping defeat against Stellenbosch.

Barker told Independent Media that they won’t get carried away by their lead at the top.

“The confidence and belief is there that we can continue to do well, but we must keep our feet on the ground,” he said. “We must remain humble. Anything can still happen. These things can change. We have to stay consistent.”

Barker has won promotion before, having led University of Pretoria into top-flight football a couple of years ago.

“Maybe that experience will help to calm the players down. We have recruited very well. Our team is well balanced,” he added.

Stellenbosch will welcome Richards Bay FC at Idas Valley Sports Ground on Friday at 3.30pm.

“The most important thing is to concentrate on ourselves and the processes that we are trying to put in place,” Barker explained.

Stellenbosch have suffered only two defeats in 16 outings this season. They have banged in more goals (24) than any other side in the league this season while also conceding the least (9).

Iqraam Rayners currently leads the NFD scoring charts with nine strikes.

“The unity and stability of the club is what has taken us in to this position. We must continue to work hard. Our players have to be in the right frame of mind,” Barker concluded.

Weekend’s Fixtures

Friday: Ajax Cape Town v Jomo Cosmos, Stellenbosch FC v Richards Bay

Saturday: Ubuntu Cape Town v TS Galaxy, Real Kings v TTM FC, Royal Eagles v TS Sporting, Maccabi FC v Witbank Spurs

Sunday: Uthongathi FC v University of Pretoria, Mbombela United v Cape Umoya United.





