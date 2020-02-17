Stellenbosch FC on track to reach their goal for the season









Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said before his team embarked on their maiden voyage in the PSL that the goal for the season was to amass 32 points from their 30 matches in order to avoid relegation. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said before his team embarked on their maiden voyage in the PSL that the goal for the season was to amass 32 points from their 30 matches in order to avoid relegation. Barker also remembers his team being written off by pundits who expected them to finish in last place on the league standings thus being relegated form the top flight at the end of the season. Fast-forward to the present and Stellenbosch are on track to reach 32 points, and even surpass it after their 1-0 victory over SuperSport United at Cape Town Stadium on Friday took their tally to 27 with eight matches to play. Stellenbosch had new recruit Nathan Sinkala to thank for the win . The Zambian international, in his second appearance for the club, broke the deadlock in the 60th minute with a header that would have done Cristiano Ronaldo proud. He timed his leap to perfection to meet striker Iqraam Rayners’ in-coming corner.

Stellenbosch have opened up a 10-point gap over the teams at the bottom of the log.

“We’re on track to reach our points goal,” Barker said after the win over Supersport. “The victory was our fourth in five outings and the target we set ourselves is within reach. The boys have done themselves proud. I’m proud of them too. It’s been an absolute pleasure coaching a group of players who have given it their all from day one.

“And they’re been rewarded for their efforts. But we still have some distance to cover before we can put our feet up.”

As for Sinkala’s goal, Barker said the player was signed for just that reason.

“He’s a quality player, has shown that at international level, and the experience he brings to the table is invaluable. I think we’ve been spot-on with our signings during last month’s transfer window by bringing in four players we feel can make a difference.”

Mike de Bruyn