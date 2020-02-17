Barker also remembers his team being written off by pundits who expected them to finish in last place on the league standings thus being relegated form the top flight at the end of the season.
Fast-forward to the present and Stellenbosch are on track to reach 32 points, and even surpass it after their 1-0 victory over SuperSport United at Cape Town Stadium on Friday took their tally to 27 with eight matches to play.
Stellenbosch had new recruit Nathan Sinkala to thank for the win .
The Zambian international, in his second appearance for the club, broke the deadlock in the 60th minute with a header that would have done Cristiano Ronaldo proud. He timed his leap to perfection to meet striker Iqraam Rayners’ in-coming corner.