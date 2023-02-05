Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, February 5, 2023

Stellenbosch FC, Pitso Mosimane pay tribute to murdered defender Oshwin Andries

Late Stellenbosch FC defender Oshwin Andries. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Durban - South African football fraternity expressed its shock and sadness after the murder of Stellenbosch FC and SA U20 defender Oshwin Andries.

Condolences continue to pour in for Andries who, according to various media reports, was stabbed.

Since news of the Stellenbosch academy graduate's passing broke, messages of consolation and commiseration have emerged from several football associations, clubs and supporters.

The Stellenbosch Football Club’s official Twitter account also posted a tribute to the late defender, saying that his talent and commitment to the game will never be forgotten.

This came mere hours after Stellenbosch FC beat Chippa United with a last-minute goal in a DStv Premiership match.

However, the club didn’t give any details about Andries’ death and asked “that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement”.

“Andries was a gifted young footballer who graduated from the SFC Academy to make his professional debut at the age of 18,” Stellies said.

“He later became the Club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the DStv Premiership and captained South Africa at the recent U20 Afcon Cosafa qualifiers.

“His presence, both on and off the field, will be sorely missed.”

The 19-year-old Cape Town-born player was one of the brightest talents destined for success in the top flight and at the national team level.

Andries’ former teammates have also paid tribute to him while legendary South African coach Pitso Mosimane also lauded the young player’s talent.

“Sad news! I watched two games when I was back home. I saw him playing as a centre-back and midfielder. I was impressed. I even put my analysts to watch and follow his games. His future was bright,” Mosimane wrote on his social media account.

The outpouring of support for the young footballer is a testament to his character and the impact he had on those around him. He will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

@ScribeSmiso

Stellenbosch FCPitso MosimaneDStv PremiershipSoccerCrime and courtsMurder

