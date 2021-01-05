Stellenbosch FC punish wasteful TTM at Danie Craven Stadium

STELLENBOSCH – Stellenbosch FC moved up to seventh spot on the 2020-21 DStv Premiership standings following a 2-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday.

Goals from Marc van Heerden and Phathutshedzo Nange steered the hosts to victory after Thabo Rakhale had missed a penalty for Vhadau Vha Damani, who dropped down to 12th as a result of the defeat.

The visitors were awarded a chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th minute following a Rafiq de Goede handball, but Lee-Raoul Langeveldt denied Thabo Rakhale from the spot, diving to meet the winger's shot and subsequently spare his teammates blushes.

Stellies pounced on the stroke of good fortune and opened the scoring through Van Heerden in the 65th minute of the match, as he found the back of the net for the second game in a row following good interplay between the hosts' wingbacks.

Stellenbosch doubled their lead with nine minutes of regulation time remaining as two second-half substitutes combined to great effect. Ally Msengi found former Bidvest Wits midfielder Nange who chipped the ball over the onrushing Washington Arubi to seal the perfect start to 2021 for the Western Cape club.