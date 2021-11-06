Stellenbosch FC remain unbeaten in the league after Golden Arrows stalemate

Cape Town - The goalless stalemate at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday ensured that Stellenbosch remain unbeaten after 10 matches of the league season. The Winelands side remain in second place on the log – two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have two games in hand.

Arrows remain in ninth, nine points off the pace of their opponents. The hosts started strongly and had early chances for Stanley Dimgba and Judas Moseamedi inside the opening 10 minutes, with the former shooting off target and the latter denied by a fine save from goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede. Arrows gradually settled into the game and began to create chances of their own, with Pule Mmodi almost scoring midway through the first half after Stellenbosch failed to clear a corner kick, but goalkeeper Sage Stephens made an outstanding save.

On 37 minutes the Maroons were inches away from claiming the lead, with Nathan Sinkala getting on the end of Ashley Du Preez’s corner-kick delivery, but his powerful header rattled the crossbar. The half ended 0-0, though Stellenbosch were the team with all the momentum behind them, having racked up the pressure just before the break. Still, Abafana Bes’thende were able to hold firm. The start of the second half saw a reverse in momentum, with Arrows creating all the attacking play and pinning the hosts back. Yet no goal arrived in this spell of dominance for the visitors, especially after the hosts shuffled their formation with the introduction of Jayden Adams in midfield.

The Durban side also looked to the bench for inspiration, with Andile Fikizolo and Bongumusa Nkosi introduced midway through the second half. Stellenbosch gradually reasserted themselves in the game and began creating some attacking phases of their own, the first of which saw Dean van Rooyen send a dangerous cross flashing through the Arrows penalty area on 73 minutes. With just under 10 minutes to play, the Maroons thought they had broken the deadlock when substitute Waseem Isaacs sent an effort beyond Gumede, but the goal was ruled out due to a narrow offside call.