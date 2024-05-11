Moroka Swallows took a massive step towards DStv Premiership survival when they beat the high-flying Stellenbosch FC 2-0 at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday. A second win in three games saw the 13th-placed Swallows breach the magical 30-point mark, while going eight points clear of Richards Bay, who occupy the promotion-relegation playoff position in 15th.

However, Stellenbosch suffered their first defeat in 20 matches after going unbeaten in the league since September 2023. But it’s a rather untimely defeat, as they are now just one-point above Orlando Pirates in the race for second place in the league and a CAF Champions League spot. Pirates can overtake Stellenbosch late on Saturday night when they play Richards Bay. Man-of-the Match Gabadinho Mhango starred for coach Musa Nyatama’s Swallows on the day, assisting one and scoring one for the Dube Birds.

Moroka Swallows are making life difficult for Stellies 😲



📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/W2bwFiitmJ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 11, 2024 He set up Lindokuhle Mtshali for their first goal, holding the ball up before laying it off to Mtshali, whose shot from the edge of the box fizzed past the Stellenbosch goalkeeper.

Mtshali then turned provider as Swallows caught Stellenbosch on the break. Mhango finished well with his left foot to give Swallows a crucial win. Meanwhile, Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United after a 0-0 draw their DStv Premiership at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. The draw allowed Polokwane City go move into the top eight, going above Kaizer Chiefs in the league standings. heir Limpopo rivals Sekhukhune extended their winless run to four matches, but they remain fourth in the league.