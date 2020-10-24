Stellenbosch FC to play home games at historic Danie Craven Stadium

CAPE TOWN – The Danie Craven Stadium may be rich in rugby legacy, but it's future now lies with football and Stellenbosch FC. After spending their first season in the Premiership moving around the city like a gypsy, the boys in maroon finally now have a place they can call home. It really is a pity that the Stellenbosch faithful will not be present to welcome them home due to matches still being played behind closed doors for there would surely have been a healthy turnout when they open their 2020/21 season against PSL returnees Moroka Swallows on Sunday afternoon (kickoff 3:30pm). Stellenbosch were forced to give up their home ground in Idas Valley after winning the National First Division in 2019. "Our club’s strategic plan was fast-tracked with our elevation last year to the PSL. Fortunately, we are based in a town with a rich sport heritage and have the University and other key stakeholders partnering with us to assist our continued growth," said Stellenbosch FC Chief Executive Officer Rob Benadie.

"It is incredible to see how excited the town is about the Stellenbosch FC brand and the prospect of building a home fortress at the iconic Danie Craven Stadium.

"We hope to add to the incredible history that Maties Rugby has created and continues to create at this venue," he said.

The ambitious Winelands club have not only been busy getting their home ground up to Premier Soccer League standards, but they have also been active in the transfer market.

Top of the list is Argentinian attacker Junior Mendieta, who is set to join the club in the near future.

Mendieta made 17 appearances in the Primera Nacional last season and is due in South Africa once all the issues related to his visa and travel restrictions have been complied with.

