Stellenbosch FC’s Iqraam Rayners looking to haunt former side SuperSport United

Johannesburg — In-form Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners will be eager to haunt his former club SuperSport United when the two teams clash in the Premiership on Tuesday. After spending two-and-a-half seasons at SuperSport, where he struggled in front of goal, Rayners returned to the club that sold him to Matsantsata Stellenbosch, in January.

Since his return to Stellenbosch, Rayners has rediscovered his groove in front of goal, scoring a whopping 15 goals in all competitions. That form has also reinvigorated Stellenbosch’s season as they are on course to finish in the top five of the Premiership standings. They trail provincial rivals Cape Town City by just two points. And having scored a brace in their 5-2 thumping of Golden Arrows in their last match at home on Saturday, Rayners reached an incredible milestone of 51 goals for Stellenbosch. Speaking in a radio interview earlier this week, Rayners credited the camaraderie he has with coach Steve Barker for his form.

“I scored 19 goals in the first division in 30 games (when Stellenbosch won promotion in 2019), and me and coach Steve Barker have always had an understanding,” Rayners said. “He and his technical team have always believed in me, and I am just happy to give them my best and help the team. That is all that matters to me. “I didn’t expect it (to hit the ground running at Stellenbosch). When I arrived from SuperSport in January, I set myself a target of 10 goals for the next five months.

“But now I can push for more league goals and by the end of the season I can have 11 or 12 or even more. I have only three games left.” And with one of those games including today’s trip to Tshwane, Rayners will no doubt want to add to his goal tally ahead of their Nedbank Cup semi-final at home to Sekhukhune United on Sunday. SuperSport, though, will know that they can’t afford to drop points - especially at home - if they want to finish second in the league and qualify for the Caf Champions League next season.

Already, they are on the back-foot in this regard as they trail the second-placed Orlando Pirates, who will face Royal AM in their own league encounter at Orlando Stadium, by two points. Prior to the clash against Stellenbosch, Gavin Hunt’s team were in action in the league a fortnight ago against AmaZulu where they won 2-1. Speaking after that game on SuperSport, Hunt stressed that they wanted to keep their momentum going by playing regularly.

“It is a problem for us (not playing until next Tuesday,” Hunt said. “They (Stellenbosch) have a (Nedbank) Cup match, so it is what it is. “We will battle along and try to prepare. I always want to play, you know ... to keep the momentum.”