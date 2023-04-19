Durban - Stellenbosch FC’s veteran goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt has blasted the Stellenbosch Municipality for their decision to schedule the Stormers’ next home game at the Danie Craven Stadium this week. The Stormers, who have played most of their games at Cape Town Stadium this season are set to battle Italian outfit Benetton in the Cape Winelands on Friday, a decision that hasn't gone down well with Langeveldt.

However, a Monster Jam event will be taking place at Cape Town Stadium which will see the Stormers play at the Danie Craven Stadium. The 36-year-old shot-stopper will lead his charges out for a Premiership match against Swallows FC the following day as they look to make a late charge for a place in the top eight. Langeveldt, on his social media account, blasted the municipality’s decision, saying it is a disruption to their schedule and also questioned the validity of the Stormers’ claim to the 16 000-seater stadium.

“What have the Stormers done for our town? We couldn’t even train at DC (the Danie Craven Stadium) and we have an important match on Saturday ... some things will never change,” tweeted Langeveld. What’s has Stormers done for our town? We couldn’t even train at DC and we have an important match on Saturday… some things will never change!!! @StellMun https://t.co/wDFR2HhZXu — Lee Langeveldt (@LeeLangeveldt) April 19, 2023 Another factor that may have triggered the Stellenbosch keeper’s anger is the expected weather conditions in Stellenbosch this week with an expected 100% chance of rain on Thursday. When the Stormers take to the field on Friday, the playing surface might prove to be a torrid experience for Stellenbosch when they welcome Swallows the next day.