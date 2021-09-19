Stellenbosch FC’s ruthlessness in front of goal impresses coach Steve Barker

CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has praised the ruthlessness of his charges in the 3-0 eKapa derby victory over Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium. Stellies were leading 1-0 for most of the match, courtesy of a first half goal from defender Alan Roberston. But just when City were starting to claw their way back into the contest in search of the equalizer, the visitors from the winelands closed out the game through two late strikes from Judas Moseamedi.

“Obviously delighted for the club. A massive win over our derby rivals for the players, everyone. I just thought that everyone stood up. We had a game plan that we wanted to execute, and I thought we did that really well, so from a tactical awareness I thought our players stuck to the game plan,” Barker said. “We were ruthless. We took our chances for a change, which allowed us to kill off the game. We had to work hard for the victory, our defensive structure was solid, and we looked dangerous on transition. We knew on the transition they would be out of shape, and out of position.” Barker was certainly impressed with Player of the Match Ashley du Preez’s contribution on the night, with the striker putting in a sterling shift not only in attack, but in helping to execute the overall game plan that never allowed City to find their rhythm.

“We know Ashley causes Cape Town City problems with his pace, so they are vulnerable on the transition. Ashley has always done well against them. He wasn’t only causing problems on the transition, but also on the press. He was really good in putting them under pressure, causing them lots of problems, and we knew he would give us that,” Barker said. “And we knew the longer the game wore on, Judas could come on and cause them lots of problems, and I am really proud of his performance, to come and score a brace. He has been really good since his arrival at the club. Unlike last season, we are now able to mix things up and change our game plan that is suited for the opposition.” Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler, meanwhile, was livid with the efforts of his players.

“A very disappointing performance, and disappointing result. We didn’t really pitch to be brutally honest, and ultimately deserved to be on the losing side. Everything we said they would do, they did. We can’t say we weren’t prepared technically. It is just that we allowed them to play to their strengths,” Tinkler said. “We spoke about the set-pieces, and that’s how they scored. We don’t win the first header, we don’t win the second header, and then they scored. We spoke about Du Preez, and the balls in behind the defence. "They are a very direct team, they looking to go forward, and we need to drop off and win those balls, and we didn’t. We allowed those runs and we conceded the second and third. We didn’t offer enough going forward.”