Stellenbosch FC’s Ryan Moon seals move to Swedish top-flight side Varbergs BoIS

CAPE TOWN – Striker Ryan Moon has departed Stellenbosch FC and signed a three-year deal with Swedish top-flight club Varbergs BoIS.

According to Sport24, the 24-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born striker will leave the country on Thursday and will be looking to settle in quickly in his new environment.

"It is always pleasing to see players follow their dreams. Ryan has always wanted to apply his trade in Europe and we're happy for a player like that to go on and achieve what he has set out. We wish him all the best," Stellenboch FC coach Steve Barker said.

Moon, who at one time held a rugby scholarship at Maritzburg College, made his PSL debut in 2015 for hometown club Maritzburg United, before going on to Kaizer Chiefs, where he made a name for himself.

Despite a scoring run at the Soweto giants that saw him earn a Bafana Bafana call-up, Moon was deemed surplus to requirements in 2019 following the arrival of Ernst Middendorp, the coach who gave him his professional debut four years earlier.