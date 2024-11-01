Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker breathes sigh of relief after Marumo Gallants win

Stellebosch FC coach Steve Barker was a relieved man after his side edged Marumo Gallants 1-0, in their Betway Premiership clash, at Cape Town Stadium, on Thursday evening. Thabo Moloisane scored the winner for Stellenbosch with just under a quarter of an hour remaining, and the win moved Stellies up to fourth on the log with 11 points.

For Gallants, they stayed rooted to 14th spot with just four points. It came as a relief for Barker as his side were able to grab the win near the end of the clash.

‘More rewarding’ “We all know that in the Betway premiership there are no easy points on offer, so we had to work really hard for it today,” said Barker. “Especially in the first half I think we were the more controlled and dominant team. But we didn't really create the chances we needed to, so in the second half it was about the tempo and keeping the momentum and intensity.

“Credit to them though, they came here and fought hard to at least get a point. We held out but it was just really hard fought. When you fight hard like this in games like these, sometimes they are more rewarding.” Chances were indeed few and far between in the first half, and Stellenbosch’s Ashley Cupido had one such rare opportunity in the 37th minute but after taking one shot into the box his shot was fired into the stands with just Washington Arubi in the Gallants goal to beat. Moments later Andre de Jong found himself in a good position in the Gallants box, but with two defenders closing in his shot was deflected over the target.

Finally in the 76th minute, the deadlock was broken when Stellebosch’s Fawaaz Basadien whipped in a corner and after a knock-on in the centre of the box, defender Moloisane pounced at the back post as he headed the ball down into the corner of the net for the lead. With just under 10 minutes remaining, Gallants had an excellent chance to equalise but they could not find the target. From a free-kick sent into the Stellies area Gallants midfielder Sibusiso Khumalo got in front of the defence but his nudged effort off his shin flew over the goal. As Gallants continued to pile on the pressure, a promising attack in the Stellies box saw the ball cleared with the ball falling to midfielder’s Phathutshedzo Nange some 30 metres out, but his long range attempt was straight at keeper Sage Stephens.