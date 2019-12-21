Stellenbosch leapfrog clear of the relegation zone with win over Baroka









FILE - Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Stellenbosch moved off the bottom of the PSL Absa Premiership table with a slender 1-0 win over Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, on Saturday afternoon. A Waseem Isaacs goal in the 59th minute saw Stellenbosch leapfrog their way past Baroka from 16th place to 11th place. Baroka who have now gone three league matches without a win find themselves in 13th place. Stellenbosch came into the match with a six-match winless streak and result meant they recorded only their third win of the season. They are now two points clear of the relegation zone Goalscorer Isaacs bagged his sixth goal of the season. The teams were evenly matched in the opening quarter though Baroka looked the more enterprising outfit. They created a couple of chances for Prince Nxumalo and skipper Mduduzi Mdantsane but both opportunities were spurned

Stellenbosch were happy to sit back a little deeper and looked to hit their hosts on the break. Iqraam Rayners, Issacs and Ryan Moon provided good pace and movement on attack but often ran out of support in the striking zone.

The first half came to an end after the goalkeepers Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka) and Boy de Jong (Stellenbosch) were hardly challenged.

Baroka opted for a change in attack at the start of the second half. They benched Nxumalo in favour of Collins Makgaka, and the new striker injected fresh energy into the home side’s attacking forays.

However, it was Stellies who broke the deadlock. On the hour mark their deadly duo of Rayners and Isaacs combined, with the former setting up the latter to put an effort beyond the reach of Chipezeze.

Baroka pushed hard for an equaliser in the rest of the game and De Jong brought off a few fine saves to see his team run out 1-0 winners.

The teams will return to Absa Premiership action on the first weekend of 2020, with Stellenbosch hosting Bidvest Wits on January 4 and Baroka will be away to Cape Town City the following day.

African News Agency (ANA)