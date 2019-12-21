JOHANNESBURG – Stellenbosch moved off the bottom of the PSL Absa Premiership table with a slender 1-0 win over Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, on Saturday afternoon.
A Waseem Isaacs goal in the 59th minute saw Stellenbosch leapfrog their way past Baroka from 16th place to 11th place. Baroka who have now gone three league matches without a win find themselves in 13th place.
Stellenbosch came into the match with a six-match winless streak and result meant they recorded only their third win of the season. They are now two points clear of the relegation zone
Goalscorer Isaacs bagged his sixth goal of the season.
The teams were evenly matched in the opening quarter though Baroka looked the more enterprising outfit. They created a couple of chances for Prince Nxumalo and skipper Mduduzi Mdantsane but both opportunities were spurned