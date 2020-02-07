CAPE TOWN – Coach Steve Barker says his Stellenbosch FC team are looking forward to having a good run in the Nedbank Cup.
His side face a tough start to the knockout competition taking on PSL rivals Maritzburg United in a round of 32 clash at Athlone Stadium tonight (8pm kickoff).
They two teams have met once before this season in the league, where it ended goalless in Cape Town in August.
“It’s always a nice welcome relief for the club and players to play Cup matches and not have the pressure of the league every week,” said Barker. “It’s a great competition to be part of and we will see how far we will go. It’s not an easy draw for us, but I would think our opposition are thinking the same thing.
“We are looking forward to a very entertaining match. We have a couple of new additions to the squad and it may provide an opportunity to give them a run. The mood in the camp is really good, upbeat and everybody is raring to go.”