Stellenbosch out to stop visiting SuperSport from gaining Premiership top spot

Cape Town – Stellenbosch FC will go head-to-head with SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership match at the Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 5pm). Stellies are winless in their last two matches, having seen their lead slip in their 1-1 draw away to Lamontville Golden Arrows on Friday.

The Western Cape side are sixth on the DStv Premiership standings – three points behind third-placed SuperSport United and three points above 11th-placed TS Galaxy. Sergel Wesley, the Stellenbosch assistant coach, was disappointed to have conceded late against Arrows which cost them the match points. "We obviously conceded a goal because of pressure they put on us, but we feel the game should have been over," Wesley said.

"It was massive. It was two points dropped for no reason. We are now below Orlando Pirates. Two points could have put us in the fifth position. Small margins, but they make a big impact on the log." SuperSport are undefeated in their last two matches having made it two wins in a row when they defeated Sekhukhune United 3-1 away on October 7. Matsatsantsa are third on the DStv Premiership standings – two points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport will climb to the top of the log if they defeat Stellies and other results go their way.

Gavin Hunt, the SuperSport head coach, was happy his players responded to a challenge he had laid down against Sekhukhune, and his side will be fresh when they face Stellies. “I am against keeping winning teams. I was tempted to change one or two (players) to give us a bit more impetus and I said to them ‘prove me wrong’, and they did,” Hunt said. “We were good in the first half. We knew in the second half they would come at us. The wind was swirling a bit, the pitch was hard, and looked a bit ugly.

