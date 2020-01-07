CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC’s relegation woes deepened after a 2-1 home defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.
Their second home loss in a row keeps them in second-last place on the Absa Premiership standings, while Celtic after back-to-back victories climb up three places to ninth on the table headed by Kaizer Chiefs.
Stellies needed only three minutes to open their account, a perfectly weighted cross into the right side of the penalty area from the left foot of wing-back Marc van Heerden finding an unmarked Ryan Moon. The former Kaizer Chiefs striker, who joined the Winelands-based side in August, timed his jump to perfection to meet and header past Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane for his third goal.
Celtic, 2-1 winners of the corresponding fixture, started to string a few passes together but lacked bite going forward and never got a shot away at keeper Boy de Jong.
Moon then sent in a cross that found the team’s top goal scorer Waseem Isaacs, but his fellow marksman wasn’t able to generate enough power from six yards out with his header landing in the gloves of Mabokgwane.