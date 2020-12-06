Stellenbosch score late to end TS Galaxy’s unbeaten run

MBOMBELA – Stellenbosch FC scored a late goal to beat TS Galaxy 1-0 in a 2020-21 DStv Premiership encounter at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Stanley Dimgba scored the only goal of the game as Stellies moved up to eighth spot on the league standings, a point and place above the Rockets who fell to their first defeat of the campaign.

Stellies were the more dangerous of the two sides in the opening exchanges with Ashley du Preez the main protagonist. After forcing Wensten van der Linde into a good save in the 12th minute, the forward had the beating of the Galaxy shot-stopper with 23 minutes on the clock but the woodwork came to the hosts' rescue.

Galaxy's most notable chance of the half fell at the feet of Strydom Wambi in the 32nd minute but he too was denied by the post as the two teams entered the halftime break level at 0-0.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 84th minute as Dimgba found the back of the net. The Nigerian forward, who joined Stellies from Enyimba last month, latched onto a pass from Phathutshedzo Nange before powering the ball past Van der Linde with what proved to be the match winner.