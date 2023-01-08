Stellenbosch see off Galaxy's strong second-half effort in goalless draw

Cape Town - Despite an inspired second-half performance, TS Galaxy were unable to overcome their hoodoo side Stellenbosch FC and were forced to settle for a goalless draw in Mbombela on Sunday. In their previous five Premiership clashes, Galaxy have never beaten Stellies. Galaxy will now move two places up the standings to 10th place. Stellenbosch move from 14th to 13th place.

The goalkeepers were rarely tested in the opening stanzas, mainly because no clear-cut chances were created. Stellenbosch enjoyed the initiative for a while as their midfield displayed an impressive range of passing and tactical nuance. However, their distribution to their front-runners was often disrupted by Galaxy's defence.

Galaxy chose to work their attacks along the flanks as Stellenbosch seemed to be solid in central defensive positions. Galaxy often tried to work the ball to their Ivory Coast striker Djakaridja Traore, but only one half-chance emerged for him. His shot floated off target across the face of the goals. Galaxy did not manage a first-half shot at goal but their pressure forced Stellenbosch to concede two corners, none of which proved effective.

ALSO READ: Royal AM claim KZN Derby bragging rights with impressive win over AmaZulu Seven minutes into the second half, Galaxy managed their shot on target when the former Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Bernard Parker unleashed a rasping drive from an acute angle from the edge of the penalty area, but the Stellenbosch shot-stopper Sage Stephens was alert to the danger and parried the ball. This effort by Parker was the cue for Galaxy to lift their game, and they were urged on by a band of singing supporters, with their chairman Tim Sukazi, the drum major supreme. Stellenbosch were forced to settle for a defensive role for the next 15 minutes, but they held out as Galaxy enjoyed more and more possession past the hour mark.

Once Stellenbosch managed to reverse the flow of the match, their substitute Sinethemba Mngomezulu was set clear and when he slipped the ball past Galaxy keeper Melusi Buthelezi and the ball rolled fractionally wide of the goals. Buthelezi was injured in his heroic effort against Mngomezulu but he soldiered on until the end, although he suffered another injury later on.