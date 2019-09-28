DURBAN – Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch FC played to a 2-2 draw in an Absa Premiership clash played at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Stellenbosch started rather brightly but were unable to make good use of their early promise.
The first opportunity of the match fell to Arrows when Gladwin Shitolo found himself in space, but could only direct his header into the side-net. At the other end, visitors Stellenbosch had a chance from a free-kick, but the shot flew narrowly wide of goal.
In the 10th minute, Arrows took a 1-0 lead. Knox Mutizwa latched on to a superb through ball and, with Stellenbosch goalkeeper Boy de Jong storming off his goal-line, the Durban club’s striker was able to comfortably slot the ball into the net.
Play shifted from end to end, with Stellenbosch not deterred by the setback in any way. They continued to try to make things happen. But, with the Western Cape rookies committed to an attacking approach, they left themselves short at the back.