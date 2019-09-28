Stellenbosch stage a comeback to snatch a point against Arrows







Ryan Moon of Stellenbosch FC. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix DURBAN – Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch FC played to a 2-2 draw in an Absa Premiership clash played at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Stellenbosch started rather brightly but were unable to make good use of their early promise. The first opportunity of the match fell to Arrows when Gladwin Shitolo found himself in space, but could only direct his header into the side-net. At the other end, visitors Stellenbosch had a chance from a free-kick, but the shot flew narrowly wide of goal. In the 10th minute, Arrows took a 1-0 lead. Knox Mutizwa latched on to a superb through ball and, with Stellenbosch goalkeeper Boy de Jong storming off his goal-line, the Durban club’s striker was able to comfortably slot the ball into the net. Play shifted from end to end, with Stellenbosch not deterred by the setback in any way. They continued to try to make things happen. But, with the Western Cape rookies committed to an attacking approach, they left themselves short at the back.

As a result, it was no surprise when Arrows caught them out on the counter, and again it was that man Mutizwa who benefitted as he scored his second on the day to give Arrows a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute.

Ten minutes later, it could have been three, with Mutizwa in on goal again, but this time he fired his attempt into the side-net.

Five minutes into the second half, Stellenbosch made a change by jerking Leletu Skelem and bringing on former Kaizer Chiefs striker, Ryan Moon.

The change had the desired effect. Stellenbosch were galvanised into action and, in the 60th minute, it was 2-1 when Iqraam Rayners scored. Three minutes later, it was 2-2 as Moon equalised with a superb headed goal.

Arrows brought on Danny Venter in place of Siyabonga Dube in a desperate bid to get back in front. The Durban side should then have scored in the 70th minute, but De Jong made a good save to deny Ntsako Makhubela.

Stellenbosch made two substitutions in the final 15 minutes of the encounter, with Mpho Matsi replacing Nkanyiso Zungu in the 76th minute and Dillian Solomons coming on for Waseem Isaacs in the 84th minute.

Neither side was able to snatch a dramatic late winner, and 2-2 was how it finished.

African News Agency (ANA)