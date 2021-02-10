Stellies bolster their squad with Nigerian youth international

CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker believes new signing Ibraheem Jabaar will be a great addition to his squad.

Jabaar is the second Nigerian to join the winelands outfit with compatriot Stanley Dimgba already an integral part of Barker's squad.

The 18-year-old arrives in Stellenbosch with great pedigree having represented the Golden Eaglets in the Fifa U17 World Cup Finals in Brazil two years ago.

"We are very excited about our new signing. We found him through our recruitment process and we invited him to come and train with us," Barker said.

"When he did come and train with us, he really impressed us. Technically a very good player and very industrious player. He plays with plenty of courage. His technical ability is really good in tight spaces. And he has a good character about him. We are excited about the future he has with the club."